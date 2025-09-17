ETV Bharat / bharat

Sad And Unsafe World Of Firecracker Workers Who Light Up Celebrations

Sivakasi: Crackers manufactured in Tamil Nadu are known to light up skies and venues of celebrations across India. But there is a dark side to them. The state has been the theatre of more than 200 fireworks factory accidents in the last 14 years, between 2011 to 2024, in which 379 people have died and more than 320 have been injured.

Sivakasi is often referred to as 'Little Japan of India' on account of the hardworking and entrepreneurial spirit that can be seen in the production of fireworks, matchboxes, and printing. More than 70 % of the firecrackers sold in India are manufactured in this town, which is a part of the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

There are 1,570 cracker factories in Tamil Nadu, of which 1,101 licensed factories and more than 3,000 sales outlets are operating in Virudhunagar district alone. Around 5 lakh people are directly and indirectly involved in this industry. The cracker factories here are monitored by PESO (Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation) in Nagpur.

The majority of those killed in the accidents in cracker factories are women, and the accident at Sattur Achankulam on February 12, 2021, is proof that among the 27 dead, 16 were women. There were 26 people injured who are still fighting for compensation. Another major accident was at Sivakasi Mudalipatti on September 5, 2012, where 40 people died.

ETV Bharat looked into the dark side of Sivakasi and talked to those engaged in making crackers. Soosai Ratnam, who miraculously survived the February 12, 2021, accident, said, “There was a sudden noise at around 1 pm. As my father and I started to flee, we saw our neighbour, who was eight months pregnant, being charred to death. I cried on seeing her and the unborn baby perish. Even now, when I cross her house, I am reminded of the incident."

He further related, "There was this couple with whom I worked that had no child for more than 10 years of their marriage. They were eventually blessed with a baby girl in 2010, but both of them died in this accident. The daughter is now being brought up by her relatives. My brother’s son lost one of his legs in the same accident and now has an artificial leg. Who would want to marry him? Even now, whenever I hear a loud bang somewhere, I remember the accident.