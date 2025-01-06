ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unsafe' Building Collapses During Renovation In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: An old building near Hotel Mehfil of Sector 17 here collapsed in the early morning on Monday. Luckily there were neither any casualties nor any injuries as the building and the shops in the vicinity were already evacuated due to safety concerns raised by the local administration.

Administrative officials who reached the spot after the accident said the ongoing restoration work in the building caused the collapse as the building had been in shambles for a while and an evacuation order was issued to the shops nearby. The DC office and the famous showroom are located nearby.

According to information, the five-storey building was constructed around 1970 at a prominent location in the city.

The witnesses said when the building collapsed, it seemed as if an explosion took place, leading to panic for a while. The renovation work was going on for about two months. Due to this, the building developed several cracks and the administration sealed the building on December 27.

The police had barricaded the area as a preemptive step to prevent any mishap. Police said the building was rented out and the tenants were carrying out a major renovation work.