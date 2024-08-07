ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unrestricted Tourist Vehicles In Sariska Tiger Reserve': SC Seeks Reply From Rajasthan Government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Rajasthan government on a report by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) raising the issue of unrestricted movement of tourist vehicles to the Pandupol Hanuman temple, located 22 kilometres inside the Sariska Tiger Reserve's core area.

The tiger reserve spans the Alwar and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan and its core area supports diverse wildlife, including multiple cat species, mongooses, and marsh crocodiles.

Advocate K Parameshwar, amicus curiae in the matter, submitted before a three-judge bench led by Justice B R Gavai that the CEC has recommended a blanket ban on private vehicles plying to the ancient temple in the core area of the tiger reserve and, instead electric shuttle buses should be used for ferrying devotees.

The apex court was informed that the CEC has said the massive vehicular traffic inside the reserve is negatively affecting tiger breeding and other wildlife. The amicus said even the Tiger Conservation Plan, which was launched on April 1, 2015, lapsed on March 31, 2024, and since then, no such plan has been in existence.