Unrequited Love: Man Attacks Girl For Refusing His Advances In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: In a shocking incident, a girl was brutally attacked by a young man armed with a cutter in the Camp Two area in Durg, Chhattisgarh. The girl sustained serious injuries but is currently reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to police reports, the suspect had been harassing the girl for an extended period. On the day of the attack, he unexpectedly jumped onto her roof, where she was present. When the girl refused to engage in conversation, the man pulled out a cutter and assaulted her. In a display of courage, she attempted to fight him off, resulting in multiple injuries.

The Police emphasized the potential severity of the situation, stating that if they had not arrived on the scene quickly, the attacker could have inflicted even greater harm, particularly as he aimed for her neck.

“The situation could have escalated significantly,” said Chetan Chandrakar, TI of the Cantonment Police Station. “We received the information and reached the location promptly, otherwise, a tragic incident could have occurred.”

The police said that a team has been formed to arrest the accused and raids are being conducted. Efforts will be made to catch the habitual criminal as soon as possible. At present, the girl injured in the attack by the youth is undergoing treatment in a hospital. There has been an increase in crime incidents in Durg city for the past few days, alleged the Congress and also targeted the BJP government for the rise in crime incidents in the state.

