Young Man Waves Red T-Shirt And Stops Train: Major Accident Averted At Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

On seeing a part of the railway track sunken, the young man waved red T-shift, signalling the loco pilot to stop the train.

Train accident averted at Unnao
Train accident averted at Unnao (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Unnao: Thanks to the presence of mind and bravery of a young man, a major train accident was averted last Thursday near the Safipur railway station. The young man is identified as Srujan, a resident of the Darauli village of Unnao. On seeing a sunken portion of the railway track, the young man immediately got his fellow boy's red shirt removed and signalled the Balamau passenger train running on the track to stop.

On seeing the young man on the railway track and the red t-shirt in his hand, the loco pilot stopped the train some distance away. Then, the young man showed the condition of the track to the loco pilot. After this, the engineers were called and the track was repaired. Later, the train began its onward journey.

It was said that due to rains, some part of the railway section near the Darauli turn of Safipur railway station had sunk. During this time, the Balamau passenger train was about to pass from Unnao. Seeing the train coming, bike rider Srijan took the red shirt of his fellow youth and started waving it. Sensing the danger, the loco pilot stopped the train, took information, and informed the control room about the defect in the track. After which the technical team came and repaired it. The train could be sent off after about 2 hours.

Srujan said that he noticed the damage on the track when he tried to cross the track on his bike in the rain.

