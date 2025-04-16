ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Air Force Staff Murder Case: Court Awards Life To Accused

The incident took place on June 14, 2021, when airman Prateek Singh (27), who was posted in Jammu, returned to his Unnao home on leave.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
Unnao: The Additional Sessions Judge Court on Wednesday awarded life to two persons for the murder of an Air Force staffer and slapped fines of Rs 10,000 on each, failing which they will have to serve two more years in prison. The verdict was pronounced by Judge Kavita Mishra, and the public prosecutor was Vinay Shankar Dixit.

The incident took place on June 14, 2021, when Indian Air Force's (IAF) airman Prateek Singh (27) of Premnagar in Shuklaganj of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who was posted in Jammu, returned home on leave. He left the house after being called by someone and never came back.

After a frantic search for Prateek, the family informed the police. A case was filed by his elder brother, Prabhat Singh, at the Ganga Ghat Police Station. The complaint alleged Prateek was called by Vinay Soni. The police were also informed that Vinay and Sonu, the son of Prateek's uncle, Triloki Sigh, were embroiled in a dispute, and Prateek intervened in it, which led to Vinay's grudge against Prateek.

On June 15, Prateek's blood-stained body was found on the Vasadhana-Siddhnathpuri road. Police said he was shot dead and registered a case against Vinay and Ashok Kumar. The investigation solidified the incriminating evidence against the duo, leading to their conviction three years after committing the murder.

