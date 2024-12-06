ETV Bharat / bharat

Unmarried Youth Sterilized Without Consent at Government Health Camp In Gujarat

Mahesana: Shocking negligence has surfaced at a government health camp in Gujarat’s Mahesana district, where a 30-year-old unmarried youth was allegedly sterilized without his consent. The incident has raised serious concerns about the practices of health workers.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Shedhavi village near Nandasan, was lured by a health worker under pretence. Later, he was allegedly coaxed into accompanying the worker to a primary health centre, intoxicated with alcohol, and then sterilized while unconscious. The youth claimed he was offered Rs 2,000 after the procedure.

The victim, set to be married soon, realised the shocking truth only after regaining consciousness. The news left him devastated, as neither his consent nor his family’s approval was sought for the procedure. Typically, sterilization operations require the consent of the individual’s spouse or family, but this protocol was blatantly ignored.