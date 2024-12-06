Unmarried Youth Sterilized Without Consent at Government Health Camp In Gujarat

Mahesana: Shocking negligence has surfaced at a government health camp in Gujarat’s Mahesana district, where a 30-year-old unmarried youth was allegedly sterilized without his consent. The incident has raised serious concerns about the practices of health workers.
According to reports, the victim, a resident of Shedhavi village near Nandasan, was lured by a health worker under pretence. Later, he was allegedly coaxed into accompanying the worker to a primary health centre, intoxicated with alcohol, and then sterilized while unconscious. The youth claimed he was offered Rs 2,000 after the procedure.
The victim, set to be married soon, realised the shocking truth only after regaining consciousness. The news left him devastated, as neither his consent nor his family’s approval was sought for the procedure. Typically, sterilization operations require the consent of the individual’s spouse or family, but this protocol was blatantly ignored.
District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Kapadia confirmed the incident and acknowledged the grave mistake by the health worker from Dhanali Health Centre. Dr Kapadia stated that suspension proceedings have been initiated against the employee responsible. The health department also revealed that 28 sterilizations were performed in the NVS camp since November 22, with the youth being one of the victims.
This incident has drawn widespread criticism, highlighting the urgent need for stricter oversight in government health camps to prevent such violations in the future.