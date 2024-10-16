ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unless A Bomb Goes Off In Kashmir': When Omar Abdullah Pulled Up A Journalist In His Bollywood Debut In 2008

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah, who was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Wednesday, had once been a part of a Hindi film, making a debut on the big screen in 2008.

Omar, who is the Vice President of the National Conference Party and former junior foreign minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee cabinet, played himself in the Bollywood flick Mission Istanbul, starring Suniel Shetty, Shriya Saran, Vivek Oberoi, and Zayed Khan, among others.

It features an interview with Omar regarding the media's role in reporting Kashmir. The Apoorva Lakhia-directed film explores terrorism and its global expansion.

In a small scene, he is asked by a reporter, played by Shriya Saran in the film, for his views on the media's role in reporting Kashmir. Omar replies, "In Kashmir, good news is not news. Unless a bomb goes off, unless somebody is killed, it is not news.”