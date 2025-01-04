ETV Bharat / bharat

UAPA Tribunal Confirms Centre's Decision To Ban Sikhs For Justice For 5 Years

New Delhi: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal has confirmed the Centre's July 8 notification declaring the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful organization for five years. The tribunal, led by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta of the Delhi High Court, on Friday, found the Centre's evidence against SFJ compelling.

The evidence highlighted activities such as recruiting and radicalizing youth via social media, financing terrorism through smuggling networks to procure weapons and explosives, issuing death threats to political figures, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and attempting to incite mutiny among Sikh soldiers in the Army.

Justice Mendiratta deemed the evidence credible, particularly SFJ's connections with international Khalistani terrorist and separatist groups, including Babbar Khalsa International. The tribunal also noted SFJ's ties to Pakistan's ISI and their efforts to revive militancy in Punjab.

The central government has recently constituted an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to examine whether there is sufficient cause to extend the declaration of banned pro-Khalistan group SFJ as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to an MHA notification.