Unknown, Unforeseen Crises Biggest Challenge Of AI, Need Responsible Development: Expert

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Ever since artificial intelligence (AI) became widespread, more concerns have emerged than curiosity. The biggest challenge is the unknown and unforeseen crises associated with AI as these are more challenging because very few people truly understand them. ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Chinmay Pandya, the vice-chancellor of Uttarakhand-based Dev Sanskriti University, in this regard. Pandya suggested the use of AI with restraint, and a big program will be organised in August with The Future of Life Institute, where all its aspects will be discussed in detail.

He said, "With AI, we must consider whether we are creating a Bhasmasur (a demon with the power to burn anyone into ashes). The decisions we make today will affect the future of humanity. The biggest issue is that the common person is not familiar with AI the same way scientists are. To understand the magnitude of the challenge, one should read and listen to the people who created AI."

Is AI a Threat to Humanity?

Pandya said the supercomputer on which AI is trained has a processing speed of 36.8 petaflops, which is three times the human brain. "Humans are the most intelligent beings on Earth, but if AI's speed increases to 1 million times that of humans in the next 20 years, and considering AI doesn't need to eat, drink, get tired, or sleep, every aspect of humanity must be prepared to face the challenges that come with it. The challenges of AI are so profound, and we don't even know what crises lie ahead. So, we must seriously consider the measures needed to address these issues," he added.

Call for Ethical Use

"We should put as much effort into operating a technology as we put into building it. The biggest tragedy of the last century was faced by Hiroshima, while the biggest tragedy of this century could be in the form of AI. If steps are not taken in time, the consequences could be severe. Additionally, we are working in collaboration with the Future of Life Institute. In August, we will be hosting an international conference with 400-500 participants. This will include prominent figures in the field of AI who are in favour of imposing a moratorium on its development," Pandya elaborated.

The Future of Life Institute is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to steering transformative technology toward benefiting life while minimising large-scale risks, with a particular focus on the existential risks posed by advanced AI.

Pandya said, "We are currently at a pivotal moment. AI has reached the point where it is still possible to establish control. When AI was first introduced, two key rules were set — it should not be deployed openly, and it should not be connected to the internet. Unfortunately, both of these rules have been violated. If these guidelines are established before the rollout of the next version of AI, it may still be possible to implement ethical guidelines that will allow us to manage its development responsibly."

Indian Tradition

According to Dr Pandya, the tradition of Yantra, Tantra and Mantra has existed in India since time immemorial. "Here, the Yantra would glow when mantras were chanted within it and would work through a person whose personality was refined. There has been a belief in India since hoary times that when we create something, we must first establish a system for controlling it with full responsibility," he said.

"With AI, what is happening today is that we continue to create things without considering the potential consequences, and there is no one to control them. This is a revolution in which humans are not involved. Even in the scientific community, fewer than one per cent of the people truly understand the challenges posed by it," he added.