Unknown Man Dumps Sack With Woman's Body Under Flyover In Ludhiana; Probe On

Ludhiana: A video of a man carrying a sack on a motorcycle and throwing it on the divider under a flyover near Aarti Chowk of the Ludhiana district in Punjab on Wednesday has been doing the rounds on social media. Later, a woman's body was found in it, which was sent to the civil hospital for an autopsy, police said.

The video shows that the yet-to-be-identified person is wrapping the body in a cloth before disposing of it. People standing nearby turned curious and started making a video of it, thinking the man was discarding some scrap or dog carcass.

The person left the spot soon after throwing the sack, leaving the motorcycle on the spot. "Suddenly, we saw the person coming on a motorcycle with a sack and threw it on the road under the flyover. When asked what he was doing, he said the bag is full of mangoes and the vehicle will come to pick it up after a while," an onlooker said.

"When he was again asked about the thing thrown on the divider, he left the motorcycle and ran away. After this, the police were handed over the motorcycle key," a local said.

"When the sack was opened by the police, the body of a woman was found tied. The identity of the person who threw it from the divider is yet to be established, and the matter is under investigation. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras, and we are looking into the footage to ascertain his identity. From the outset, he looks like a migrant. The motorbike that was used to carry the body has been seized," a sub-inspector said.

"Sensing something fishy, the locals informed the police about the suspicious sack, and the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet. The person who dumped the body was not alone, as another person wearing a private security uniform was also present with him. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana for postmortem," he added.