Unknown Assailants Hurl Bomb Outside Prayagraj Eatery; None Hurt

Prayagraj: Unknown assailants hurled a bomb outside a restaurant in the Atala area under the Khuldabad Police limits in the Prayagraj district on Sunday night, leading to a sensation. The assailants fled the spot after the incident, which has been captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the explosion was loud, which created panic in the area. A boy working in the hotel hid inside to save his life. Fortunately, no one was injured in this blast. The police cordoned off the area for an investigation. An FIR has been lodged at the Khuldabad Police Station against the unknown attackers based on the complaint of the restaurant owner.

Police are vetting the CCTV footage, and an initial investigation has thrown out pictures of some suspicious youths. Based on the footage, the police are trying to identify and arrest the accused. Following the blast, security has been beefed up in the area.

Abhishek Bharti, Prayagraj City ADCP, said, "The attackers will be arrested soon. Restaurant owner Mohammad Arib said he has no enmity with anyone. It is not yet known who carried out the bomb attack. The purpose of the blast was either to scare or to target someone. The investigation is looking into all aspects."

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led governement, Congress said fearless criminals are openly bombing under the current government. "In Yogiraj, criminals are so fearless that they are bombing openly. Miscreants attacked a restaurant in Prayagraj by throwing bombs. The hotel staff somehow saved their lives by hiding in the shop. The Yogi government has become synonymous with anarchy and hooliganism. No amount of condemnation would be enough for Yogiji's 'strict' law and order," it wrote on X.