ETV Bharat / bharat

Unknown Assailants Hurl Bomb Outside Prayagraj Eatery; None Hurt

The sound of the explosion was loud, which created panic in the area. A boy working in the hotel hid inside to save his life.

A screengrab of the CCTV footage shows people running for life during the blast.
A screengrab of the CCTV footage shows people running for life during the blast. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST

2 Min Read

Prayagraj: Unknown assailants hurled a bomb outside a restaurant in the Atala area under the Khuldabad Police limits in the Prayagraj district on Sunday night, leading to a sensation. The assailants fled the spot after the incident, which has been captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the explosion was loud, which created panic in the area. A boy working in the hotel hid inside to save his life. Fortunately, no one was injured in this blast. The police cordoned off the area for an investigation. An FIR has been lodged at the Khuldabad Police Station against the unknown attackers based on the complaint of the restaurant owner.

Police are vetting the CCTV footage, and an initial investigation has thrown out pictures of some suspicious youths. Based on the footage, the police are trying to identify and arrest the accused. Following the blast, security has been beefed up in the area.

Abhishek Bharti, Prayagraj City ADCP, said, "The attackers will be arrested soon. Restaurant owner Mohammad Arib said he has no enmity with anyone. It is not yet known who carried out the bomb attack. The purpose of the blast was either to scare or to target someone. The investigation is looking into all aspects."

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led governement, Congress said fearless criminals are openly bombing under the current government. "In Yogiraj, criminals are so fearless that they are bombing openly. Miscreants attacked a restaurant in Prayagraj by throwing bombs. The hotel staff somehow saved their lives by hiding in the shop. The Yogi government has become synonymous with anarchy and hooliganism. No amount of condemnation would be enough for Yogiji's 'strict' law and order," it wrote on X.

Also Read:

  1. US Consulate Office In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found
  2. Four Teenagers Killed In Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-run Accident

Prayagraj: Unknown assailants hurled a bomb outside a restaurant in the Atala area under the Khuldabad Police limits in the Prayagraj district on Sunday night, leading to a sensation. The assailants fled the spot after the incident, which has been captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the explosion was loud, which created panic in the area. A boy working in the hotel hid inside to save his life. Fortunately, no one was injured in this blast. The police cordoned off the area for an investigation. An FIR has been lodged at the Khuldabad Police Station against the unknown attackers based on the complaint of the restaurant owner.

Police are vetting the CCTV footage, and an initial investigation has thrown out pictures of some suspicious youths. Based on the footage, the police are trying to identify and arrest the accused. Following the blast, security has been beefed up in the area.

Abhishek Bharti, Prayagraj City ADCP, said, "The attackers will be arrested soon. Restaurant owner Mohammad Arib said he has no enmity with anyone. It is not yet known who carried out the bomb attack. The purpose of the blast was either to scare or to target someone. The investigation is looking into all aspects."

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led governement, Congress said fearless criminals are openly bombing under the current government. "In Yogiraj, criminals are so fearless that they are bombing openly. Miscreants attacked a restaurant in Prayagraj by throwing bombs. The hotel staff somehow saved their lives by hiding in the shop. The Yogi government has become synonymous with anarchy and hooliganism. No amount of condemnation would be enough for Yogiji's 'strict' law and order," it wrote on X.

Also Read:

  1. US Consulate Office In Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat; Nothing Suspicious Found
  2. Four Teenagers Killed In Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-run Accident

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHULDABAD POLICE STATIONPRAYAGRAJ CITY ADCPLAW AND ORDER IN PRAYAGRAJYOGI ADITYANATHBLAST IN PRAYAGRAJ

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.