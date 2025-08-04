'Unjustified, Unreasonable': India Hits Back At Trump Amid Fresh Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Purchase

New Delhi: Reacting strongly to US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday strongly defended the country's decision to import oil from Russia, despite backlash from the United States and European Union. According to the MEA, India's imports from Russia are driven by necessity and aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers.

India’s energy strategy, the Ministry stated, is a sovereign decision rooted in national interest and the realities of the global market. The MEA pointed out that disruptions in traditional supply chains, following the Ukraine conflict, forced India to turn to Russia for energy supplies.

The MEA described the criticism of India's trade policy as "unjustified and unreasonable," asserting that India will take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that India's crude imports from Russia were prompted by disruptions in traditional supply chains after the conflict in Ukraine began.

"The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the MEA statement read.

"India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy market stability," it added.

The MEA further noted that the European Union had a bilateral trade of EUR67.5 billion in goods and EUR17.2 billion in services with Russia in 2023, significantly more than India's total trade with Russia. The EU's LNG imports from Russia reached a record 16.5 million tonnes in 2024.

Moreover, the US continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its electric vehicle industry, fertilisers, and chemicals from Russia, read MEA release. India's energy import strategy prioritises energy security and affordability. The country has diversified its energy imports, increasing reliance on countries like Russia to meet its growing energy demands.

The MEA's response came after President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, accused India of buying "massive amounts" of Russian oil and reselling it for profit, claiming this undermined efforts to end the Ukraine conflict and, as a result, he would "substantially raise the tariff paid by India to the USA".

The MEA, in the statement, stressed that these imports are guided by the need to ensure predictable and affordable energy prices for its citizens, while noting that Western nations criticising India are themselves engaged in far larger trade with Russia, despite no such compelling energy insecurity.

"India's imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by the global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the statement read.