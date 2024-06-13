Universities Consider Ways to Implement New Biannual Admission System

New Delhi: Universities are considering ways to implement a new biannual admission system at their respective institutes in which students will be able to apply for admission twice in a year. However, since the existing academic session will start very shortly, a few institutes are prepared to implement it for now, various universities said.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), has said that now the universities can admit students twice a year. He said that institutions may offer admissions to two batches every year from January/February and July/August.

Taking to X account, Kumar said it will benefit many students who missed admission in the July/August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues or personal reasons can seek admission in January/February.

Talking about UGC's biannual admission system, Prof. Mohammad Shakeel, Officiating Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, said, "Matter will be placed before the ensuing Executive Council (EC) meeting and directions will be obtained by the esteemed members of the EC that how to proceed with the announcement that UGC has made in respect of admissions twice a year."

"There is a possibility that this option that the UGC has floated can be looked into for a PhD programme but anything has to be first approved by the Academic Council and then by the EC. The VC on his own cannot implement what has been said by the UGC, he has to take approval of the statutory bodies of the university," he added.

Expressing the similar views on biannual admission, Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, told ETV Bharat, "It is a good move that will benefit the students. We have to first get approval from the Academic Council on this. We will hold an academic council meeting next week for this."

Anoop Lather, Public Relations Officer, Delhi University, told ETV Bharat, "The University is working out the ways to implement it from next session as there is very short time to process it for this session. The university will put this before the Executive Council meeting for approval."

Prof. Nand Kishor of Central University (Haryana) said, "The university is working on how to implement the process to run the smooth admission system twice in a year. University has to check the nitty-gritty of the process, existing infrastructure, staff and student-teacher ratio before implementing it."

Mudassir Alam, Public Relations Officer, Central University South Bihar, said, "University is working on it before implementing the process as we have to ensure logistic staff and infrastructure for starting admission twice a year."

As per UGC biannual admission system will be beneficial for students as students can now apply twice a year to avoid long waits if they miss the July/August session, increase access with more opportunities for students to join their desired programmes and align with the practice of international universities for enhancing collaborations.