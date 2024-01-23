United Nations General Assembly Prez visits Amber Fort in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan): United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis on Tuesday visited the famed Amber Fort here. Dennis Francis visited the Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Sheesh Mahal and Man Singh Mahal of Amer Palace and described them as "amazing".

Security was beefed up for his visit. The UNGA President will also visit the City Palace, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal. It is understood that Dennis Francis inquired about the history of Amber Fort.

After knowing in detail about the history of Amber Fort, he praised the place a lot. He visited the Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Sheesh Mahal, and Man Singh Mahal inside the Fort and described its architecture as amazing. Amber Fort Superintendent Pankaj Dharendra was also present with him.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will come to Jaipur on January 25. They will visit Amber Fort on January 25 from 3:15 pm to 5:15 pm. They will then visit Jantar Mantar.

The Jaipur district administration is on alert mode ahead of the key visit. Special cleaning work is being done in Amber Fort. Repair work and painting is going on a war footing. It is learnt that on January 24, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal can go to Amber Fort to take stock of the arrangements and the security.

Sources said PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to reach the airport here on January 25 at 2:30 pm. "From the airport, they will reach Amber Fort directly at around 3:15 pm. Then they will visit Jantar Mantar at 5:45 pm and Hawa Mahal at 6:15 pm.

The PM will host a dinner for the French President at the Rambagh Palace.