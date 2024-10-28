Uniquely Designed, Entirely Made In India: Indian Army Installs 'Man Portable Counter Drone System' Along LoC In J&K

Jammu: Amid a fresh spurt in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the army has installed the first of its kind Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS) along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir to keep a vigil on militant activities from across the border and Pakistani drones used for smuggling weapon and drug payloads.

Officers in the security grid said that in order to help terrorists and terror sympathizers in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based militant outfits usually use drones to smuggle payloads of weapons, narcotics, ammunition, and cash into India via the LoC and international border in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts. Later, overground workers are tasked to pick the consignments and provide them to militants.

In order to counter such tactics in an effective manner, the Indian Army has recently installed the state-of-the-art Man Portable Counter Drone System along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

A Game-changer in Border Patrolling

The MPCDS inducted by the army is touted to be a game-changer in border patrolling and keep an eye on militant activities along the LoC in Jammu.

ETV Bharat went to ground zero at the LoC in Akhnoor to know more about the Man Portable Counter Drone System.

The soldiers at the command and counter center established at zero line told ETV Bharat that the MPCDS is a portable and movable drone system that helps the army to keep eye on the nefarious activities of Pakistan.

“If this anti-drone system detects enemy drones, it not only jams the drone but we are also able to pull it down by firing at it. This anti-drone system provides us information about the Pakistani drone activity,” a soldier said.

How The MPCDS Works

According to AXISCADES Technologies, the company, which announced the delivery of MPCDS to the Army in June this year, the anti-drone system is portable and operates on both battery and mains power. Covering multiple frequency spectrums, including Command & Control and Navigation, the system holds the ability to detect and jam a wide variety of drones within a range of up to 5 kilometers.

AXISCADES said the contract marks a major milestone for the company. “The Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS), developed by AXISCADES, stands out as a game-changer in India's defence capabilities. Uniquely designed and entirely Made in India,” the company said.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and Managing Director of AXISCADES, said the order “marks a milestone moment in our commitment to advancing indigenous military technology”.

“We are honoured to contribute to enhancing the defence capabilities of our armed forces with the delivery of the Man Portable Counter Drone Systems. This is the first Counter Drone System being inducted into the Indian Defence Forces in the man portable category, and the system is being deployed at multiple locations across various Commands in the Indian Army. We will continue to innovate and provide advanced security solutions to meet the evolving needs of our armed forces and make India self-reliant in the defence engineering ecosystem,” he added.