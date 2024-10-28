ETV Bharat / bharat

Uniquely Designed, Entirely Made In India: Indian Army Installs 'Man Portable Counter Drone System' Along LoC In J&K

The MPCDS, designed by AXISCADES Technologies runs on battery and mains power to cover a range of 5 km, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Man Portable Counter Drone System (L) helps Indian Army in effective border patrolling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Man Portable Counter Drone System (L) helps Indian Army in effective border patrolling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jammu: Amid a fresh spurt in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the army has installed the first of its kind Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS) along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir to keep a vigil on militant activities from across the border and Pakistani drones used for smuggling weapon and drug payloads.

Officers in the security grid said that in order to help terrorists and terror sympathizers in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based militant outfits usually use drones to smuggle payloads of weapons, narcotics, ammunition, and cash into India via the LoC and international border in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts. Later, overground workers are tasked to pick the consignments and provide them to militants.

In order to counter such tactics in an effective manner, the Indian Army has recently installed the state-of-the-art Man Portable Counter Drone System along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

A Game-changer in Border Patrolling

The MPCDS inducted by the army is touted to be a game-changer in border patrolling and keep an eye on militant activities along the LoC in Jammu.

ETV Bharat went to ground zero at the LoC in Akhnoor to know more about the Man Portable Counter Drone System.

The soldiers at the command and counter center established at zero line told ETV Bharat that the MPCDS is a portable and movable drone system that helps the army to keep eye on the nefarious activities of Pakistan.

“If this anti-drone system detects enemy drones, it not only jams the drone but we are also able to pull it down by firing at it. This anti-drone system provides us information about the Pakistani drone activity,” a soldier said.

How The MPCDS Works

According to AXISCADES Technologies, the company, which announced the delivery of MPCDS to the Army in June this year, the anti-drone system is portable and operates on both battery and mains power. Covering multiple frequency spectrums, including Command & Control and Navigation, the system holds the ability to detect and jam a wide variety of drones within a range of up to 5 kilometers.

AXISCADES said the contract marks a major milestone for the company. “The Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS), developed by AXISCADES, stands out as a game-changer in India's defence capabilities. Uniquely designed and entirely Made in India,” the company said.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and Managing Director of AXISCADES, said the order “marks a milestone moment in our commitment to advancing indigenous military technology”.

“We are honoured to contribute to enhancing the defence capabilities of our armed forces with the delivery of the Man Portable Counter Drone Systems. This is the first Counter Drone System being inducted into the Indian Defence Forces in the man portable category, and the system is being deployed at multiple locations across various Commands in the Indian Army. We will continue to innovate and provide advanced security solutions to meet the evolving needs of our armed forces and make India self-reliant in the defence engineering ecosystem,” he added.

Read more:

  1. How Newly Inducted Ator Armoured Vehicles, Robotic Mules Will Help The Indian Army Fight Militants In J&K
  2. Army Moving Forward With New Strategy To Deal With Rising Terror Attacks In J&K: Army Commander

Jammu: Amid a fresh spurt in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the army has installed the first of its kind Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS) along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir to keep a vigil on militant activities from across the border and Pakistani drones used for smuggling weapon and drug payloads.

Officers in the security grid said that in order to help terrorists and terror sympathizers in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based militant outfits usually use drones to smuggle payloads of weapons, narcotics, ammunition, and cash into India via the LoC and international border in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts. Later, overground workers are tasked to pick the consignments and provide them to militants.

In order to counter such tactics in an effective manner, the Indian Army has recently installed the state-of-the-art Man Portable Counter Drone System along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

A Game-changer in Border Patrolling

The MPCDS inducted by the army is touted to be a game-changer in border patrolling and keep an eye on militant activities along the LoC in Jammu.

ETV Bharat went to ground zero at the LoC in Akhnoor to know more about the Man Portable Counter Drone System.

The soldiers at the command and counter center established at zero line told ETV Bharat that the MPCDS is a portable and movable drone system that helps the army to keep eye on the nefarious activities of Pakistan.

“If this anti-drone system detects enemy drones, it not only jams the drone but we are also able to pull it down by firing at it. This anti-drone system provides us information about the Pakistani drone activity,” a soldier said.

How The MPCDS Works

According to AXISCADES Technologies, the company, which announced the delivery of MPCDS to the Army in June this year, the anti-drone system is portable and operates on both battery and mains power. Covering multiple frequency spectrums, including Command & Control and Navigation, the system holds the ability to detect and jam a wide variety of drones within a range of up to 5 kilometers.

AXISCADES said the contract marks a major milestone for the company. “The Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS), developed by AXISCADES, stands out as a game-changer in India's defence capabilities. Uniquely designed and entirely Made in India,” the company said.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and Managing Director of AXISCADES, said the order “marks a milestone moment in our commitment to advancing indigenous military technology”.

“We are honoured to contribute to enhancing the defence capabilities of our armed forces with the delivery of the Man Portable Counter Drone Systems. This is the first Counter Drone System being inducted into the Indian Defence Forces in the man portable category, and the system is being deployed at multiple locations across various Commands in the Indian Army. We will continue to innovate and provide advanced security solutions to meet the evolving needs of our armed forces and make India self-reliant in the defence engineering ecosystem,” he added.

Read more:

  1. How Newly Inducted Ator Armoured Vehicles, Robotic Mules Will Help The Indian Army Fight Militants In J&K
  2. Army Moving Forward With New Strategy To Deal With Rising Terror Attacks In J&K: Army Commander

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MPCDSCOUNTER DRONE SYSTEM IJDIAN ARMYINDIAN ARMYMAN PORTABLE COUNTER DRONE SYSTEM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.