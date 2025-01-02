Burhanpur: Devidas Khaurat, a resident of Amravati, Maharashtra, has amazed people with his unusual form of devotion to Maa Vaishno Devi. After making a vow to the goddess many years ago, Devidas has been rolling on the ground as part of his unique pilgrimage. This year, after a journey of one and a half months, Devidas reached Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, as part of his third pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi.

Devidas's journey began with a prayer for his son, Durgesh Khaurat, who was critically injured by a strong electrical current in 2001. Talking to ETV Bharat, Devidas recalled, "My son was in critical condition, and I promised Maa Vaishno Devi that if she saved him, I would visit her shrine five times, rolling on the road each time."

Unique Pilgrimage: Maharashtra Man Rolls From Amravati To Katra Vaishno Devi To Fulfill His Vow (ETV Bharat)

His prayer was answered, and his son made a full recovery. Since then, Devidas has honoured his vow by rolling on the grounds to Vaishno Devi twice and has now set out for the third time.

Devidas' journey to Vaishno Devi this time will take an astounding seven months to complete. He is currently travelling with his 14-year-old daughter, Vaishnavi, who has taken a break from school to assist her father before her brother Durgesh joins them.

The father-daughter duo travels approximately 10 kilometres a day, with Devidas rolling on the road while Vaishnavi follows on a bicycle carrying essential items like food, water, and clothes. At night, they rest in temples along the way before continuing their journey at dawn.

Devidas further said, "I made this vow for my son's safety, and no matter how difficult the road may be, my determination remains unshaken. I am rolling on the ground from Amravati to Vaishno Devi, and no obstacle will stop me." He also noted that during his journey, he often receives encouragement from the people he meets. "When others learn about my vow, many stop to offer words of encouragement, which inspires me to continue.

Devidas' faith and dedication have captured the attention of many, as his journey to Vaishno Devi continues in the most extraordinary way.