Union Tourism Minister Inaugurates International Tourism Mart In Kaziranga

Kaziranga: Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday inaugurated the 12th Edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Assam's Kaziranga in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Shekhawat in his address underscored the Northeast’s legacy, cultural diversity, and natural wealth emphasising its rich cuisine, crafts and biodiversity. "This ITM is a remarkable opportunity for Northeast India to showcase its rich culture and diversity to the world and also offers a platform for people from across the globe to witness the extraordinary heritage of this region," he said.

The Union Minister further highlighted the significance of hosting the ITM in Kaziranga, stating that it reflects the increasing importance of the Northeast on the national stage. Mentioning the event in Kaziranga as special, the minister said that over the past decade, development in the region has accelerated. He noted that hosting ITM in Kaziranga aligns with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Kaziranga being declared a national park. He acknowledged the park's remarkable growth, with its area expanding from 400 sq. km to 1,300 sq. km in the last 10 years.

"This event not only celebrates Kaziranga's legacy but also provides a platform to explore the vast tourism potential of the Northeast. The region holds immense potential and this Mart serves as a gateway to enhance it," Shekhawat said adding that the tourism potential of India is set to grow more in the coming years, with the Northeast playing a pivotal role in this growth.