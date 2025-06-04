ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Railway Ministry Clears Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari railway Project in Kerala, Help Pilgrims' Progress

Thiruvananthapuram: Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari railway line project is back on the track after decades.

The central government has decided to restart the construction of the project aftwr a discussion held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav today.

This new rail connectivity promises development in various sectors in Kerala. This line will be of great help to Sabarimala pilgrims. It will also boost the economic growth of Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts.

It also has the distinction of being the first line to link Idukki district with railways.

An expert team from the centre will soon arrive in Kerala. It has been agreed that the land acquisition process for the line will begin in July itself.

The preparation of third and fourth lines from the north to the south of Kerala was also discussed in the meeting. Minister V. Abdurahman, who participated in the discussion with the Chief Minister, informed that the Union Minister also responded positively to this proposal.

The 111.48 km long Angamaly to Erumeli line was proposed in the 1997-98 Railway Budget. The railway stretch is from Angamaly to Erumeli for which land acquisition of 8 km has been completed. Construction of 7 km between Angamaly and Kalady has also been completed.

Decades-old demand

The demand for a railway line to Sabarimala, a major pilgrimage centre in India, is decades old. As a result of pressure from Kerala in this regard, the project to connect Sabarimala to the Indian rail network was announced in the 1997-98 rail budget.

In the budget presented in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had announced a 110-km line from Angamaly to Erumeli at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

Subsequently, land acquisition for the project began. The construction of the railway line from Angamaly to Kalady was completed for a distance of 7 km and a notification was issued for land acquisition for a further 70 km. However, the project was found to be unprofitable and the Centre later froze the project.

Later, despite several representations from the state, the Centre did not take a favourable stand. The Centre put forward the condition that the state should bear half the cost of the project.