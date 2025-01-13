ETV Bharat / bharat

'Factually Incorrect': Union Minister Vaishnaw Fact-Checks Zuckerberg On Polls in 2024

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday on his claim that after the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost elections in 2024, asserting that his statement was "factually incorrect".

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said as the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 general election involving more than 640 million (64 crores) voters. "People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership.

"Mr Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect," the information and broadcasting minister noted.