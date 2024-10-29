Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar To Represent India In G20 Summit In Brazil

Kolkata: A new feather has been added to the crown of West Bengal BJP chief and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar. Majumdar is going to achieve a huge achievement as the second Bengali after former President and Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to represent India at the G20 Summit abroad.

The G20 education ministers meeting is set to be held in Brazil. Sukanta Majumder will participate on behalf of India on October 30. He expressed gratitude and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the opportunity.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "Representing India at the meeting of education ministers of G20 member countries is undoubtedly a great opportunity. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. The way the country's education system has spread to different levels of society during his tenure. At the same time to make education more relevant, a number of steps have been taken, which will be presented to the world at the G20 summit."

"From adult education to community education, how initiatives like Vidyashakti or Vidyananjali have been taken forward will be highlighted at the summit. Also, information will be given about various projects that have been launched in the field of education like digitisation of education, from which lakhs of students have benefited," the Union Minister said.

Sukanta Majumdar said that he would participate in bilateral discussions with the four-member countries Brazil, South Africa, England and Saudi Arabia at the G20 conference.

He said other countries will be invited to open their own campuses in India. "Efforts will be made so that India can become the education hub of the whole world in the future. We will talk about the initiatives of the Centre. Moreover, where women are not protected, what will happen with Kanyashree," he added.