ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Maligning India's Image Abroad, Soren Ruined Jharkhand: Chouhan

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for tarnishing the country’s image on foreign soil.

Chouhan, who is the BJP’s state-in-charge for Jharkhand was in Ranchi to attend a meeting on the preparations for the assembly elections.

“Now, he (Gandhi) has started questioning the Election Commission. I believe a frustrated and disappointed Rahul has started crying abroad,” the minister said.

He said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also the LoP during the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao. He made the post more prestigious abroad and the present LoP is criticizing his own country on foreign soil.

Coalition government is ruining Jharkhand