Rahul Maligning India's Image Abroad, Soren Ruined Jharkhand: Chouhan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

Shivraj Chouhan said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also adorned the post of LoP during the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao. He made the post more prestigious abroad and the present LoP is criticizing his own country on foreign soil.

Union Minister Shivraj Chauhan speaking to the media
Union Minister Shivraj Chauhan speaking to the media (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for tarnishing the country’s image on foreign soil.

Chouhan, who is the BJP’s state-in-charge for Jharkhand was in Ranchi to attend a meeting on the preparations for the assembly elections.

“Now, he (Gandhi) has started questioning the Election Commission. I believe a frustrated and disappointed Rahul has started crying abroad,” the minister said.

He said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also the LoP during the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao. He made the post more prestigious abroad and the present LoP is criticizing his own country on foreign soil.

Coalition government is ruining Jharkhand

Chouhan accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of embezzling the funds for the Centre’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to deliver 55 litres of tap water every day to every household by 2024. A good state is being ruined under the governance of Soren, he added.

“There is an abundance of natural and mineral resources here, but they have been turned into a den of loot. If anyone has looted and ruined this state, then it is this coalition government,” he said.

Chouhan added that mounds of notes are being found at the residences of leaders, and now that the elections are ahead, they have started remembering the people. The people have made up their minds to throw out the government that is eating away at the funds allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

