Stand By My Remark On Rahul Gandhi, Says Union Minister Bittu

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, whose remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandi have stirred up a controversy, said in Jaipur on Monday that he stands by what he said about Gandhi and his statement about the Sikhs of Punjab, not any party.

Addressing the media persons at Jaipur airport, Bittu said what was the intention of Gandhi should be asked from him only. There is no question of BJP and Congress in this. It is only about the Sikhs of Punjab. Rahul Gandhi himself goes to the Gurudwara. No one stops anyone from going to the Gurudwara. Anyone can tell who has stopped the Sikhs from wearing Kada and turban. The Congress party itself should oppose Gandhi for his remark.

Bittu was in Jaipur to inaugurate the 57th Inter Railway Shooting Competition. On his way to the venue from the airport, he was shown black flags by Congress workers protesting against his comments. In this case, the police detained about 14 Congress workers.

Earlier, Bittu had called Gandhi ‘the biggest terrorist of the country’. “If there is the biggest terrorist in the country, then it is Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian. He has spent most of his time outside India. First of all, action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi. His name should be at the top of the terrorist list,” he had said.