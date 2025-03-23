Aurangzeb Row: Minister Athawale Says Indian Muslims Were Hindus, Had No Relation With Aurangzeb

Dehradun: On the controversy over Aurangzeb's tomb, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, during his visit to Uttarakhand, has said that Aurangzeb's tomb should not be removed. He said that the Muslim society should not associate itself with Aurangzeb because the Muslims of India were Hindus earlier and had no relation with Aurangzeb.

Ramdas Athavale said that many people are protesting peacefully in this matter, however, a violent protest has also taken place at one place in Nagpur and the people who had conspired for this have been arrested by the police.

The Union Minister further said that no matter what anyone says about this, he believes that history will not be erased by removing a grave. Therefore, there is no question of removing Aurangzeb's grave, he said, adding that the ASI is preserving Aurangzeb's grave.

Minister Athawale said that he wants a memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji to be built in Sambhaji Nagar, and everyone should make efforts for this. He also clarified that this matter should not be seen as a controversy and everyone should make efforts to maintain peace in the country. Everyone should worry about every religion and living together in society in the country, he said.

On the completion of 3 years of the Dhami government, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale praised the state government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He said that Pushkar Singh Dhami's gait is straight, which is why he completed 3 years. Athawale said that the Chief Minister has completed 3 years and now he will complete his 5-year term as well.