PPP Model Has Turned Into Private Public Partnership: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the role of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model has changed as it contributes most to the country’s economy, pipping the public sector.

The Defence Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of a Sainik School in Jaipur on Monday. The newly established Sainik School was formally inaugurated in the Shri Bhavani Niketan Shiksha Samiti campus in Jaipur. Explaining the reason behind new Sainik schools in the country, he said these schools were administered by both the Central and State governments, but now, are being run in PPP mode.

“This PPP mode is not a Public Private Partnership, but a Private Public Partnership. This is because the role of the private sector has become important in the country’s economic growth. A large part of the country’s agriculture is now in the private sector. The role of the private sector has increased in both these sectors. Education was seen as the basis of society and nation in India,” the minister said.

During the event, Singh was welcomed in Rajasthani style, accompanied by the guard of honour by the cadets. Addressing the program, he said that he has been a teacher. That is why he likes to go to educational institutions.

Describing Rajasthan as the land of heroes he said valour and bravery are embedded in every particle of this stream. The children here run to join the army. This is their passion. Stressing the heritage and cultural aspects of the city, he said that everyone who comes to India likes to visit Jaipur.

Singh said in ancient education, the emphasis was on spirituality, but this is one side of the coin. Emphasis has been on various subjects including not only spirituality but science, mathematics, and music. Many mathematicians were born in India. When the number system originated from here, the world considered it a part of Arabia. But the basic beginning was from this land of wisdom. If the mind is broad, then you will get happiness and at one time you will experience bliss. As the circumference of the mind increases, happiness will also expand.

He said full attention was given to our old education system in philosophy, medical science, and astronomy as well. But during the British rule, they might have tried to belittle our education. Whereas in India, there has always been a knowledge-based education. Since independence, all governments have emphasized the development of the new generation. Today, efforts are being made to bring many big positive changes to the education system.