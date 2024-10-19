Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's Brother Held For Duping Woman Of Rs 2 Crore

Bengaluru: The police arrested Gopal Joshi, brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Saturday in a cheating case lodged by the wife of a former JD(S) MLA. Joshi and a woman, Vijayalakshmi Joshi, were booked by Basaveshwaranagar police on Thursday night. Joshi's son, Ajay Joshi, has also been named in the FIR.

Acting on certain information, Joshi was arrested from Kolhapur and his son from Pune. The duo was brought to Hubbali for spot inspection and taken back to Bangalore, police said. Earlier, Somasekhar Naik and Vijayakumari were arrested in connection with the case.

The complaint was lodged by Sunita Chavan, wife of former Nagthan MLA Devavand Phool Singh Chavan, who lost the 2023 Assembly election.

She alleged that Joshi duped her of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of securing her family a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The complainant also alleged that Vijayalakshmi was introduced to her as Pralhad Joshi's sister.

However, the union minister clarified that he had no sister but three brothers, one of whom died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar in 1984.

The minister had already clarified that he disowned his brother (Gopal Joshi) more than three decades ago and filed an affidavit in the court for the same along with issuing a public notice mentioning that anyone claiming to be his brother, relatives or friends and indulging in any financial business will not be binding on him.