ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh Retains PMO in Modi Govt 3.0

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh retained the all-powerful Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as the Union minister of state for the third time.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh Retains PMO in Modi Govt 3.0
Jitendra Singh taking oath in New Delhi (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh on Monday retained the all-powerful Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as the Union minister of state for the third time in a row. He is also back in the Ministry of Earth Sciences as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), a portfolio held by him for some time in the last government. The ministry's charge was assigned to Kiren Rijiju in May last year.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers in the Narendra Modi-led government. Singh will be Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, MoS in PMO as well as in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, it said. Singh served as the MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Space until the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha recently. The doctor-turned-politician was also the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Born in Jammu, 67-year-old Singh was inducted as the MoS in the PMO in 2014 as a first-time Lok Sabha member from the Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. He was part of the Union Council of Ministers in Modi's first and second term as prime minister. He won the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat for the third time, defeating Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh by a margin of 1.24 lakh votes.

Jitendra Singh wears many hats a medical practitioner, author, professor and newspaper columnist. He has a flair for writing and has authored at least six books and chapters in about a dozen textbooks for postgraduate courses in medicine.

TAGGED:

JITENDRA SINGHUNION MINISTER OF STATEJITENDRA SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.