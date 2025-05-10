ETV Bharat / bharat

MoS Defence Sanjay Seth Visits Russia, Interacts With NRIs In Moscow

Ranchi: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who is on a visit to Russia, Saturday, interacted with the Indian diaspora in a programme organised at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

The programme was attended by about 120 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Russia and senior officials. It was aimed at establishing dialogue with them. Seth was received by the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.

Addressing the event, Seth lauded the NRIs, saying, “The contribution of the Indian diaspora is important in strengthening the relationship between India and Russia.”

The minister said that the achievements and contributions of the Indian diaspora played an important role in strengthening and deepening the bilateral relations between India and Russia.