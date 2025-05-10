ETV Bharat / bharat

MoS Defence Sanjay Seth Visits Russia, Interacts With NRIs In Moscow

Seth lauded the NRIs, saying their contribution is important in strengthening the relationship between India and Russia.

Published : May 10, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST

Ranchi: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who is on a visit to Russia, Saturday, interacted with the Indian diaspora in a programme organised at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

The programme was attended by about 120 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Russia and senior officials. It was aimed at establishing dialogue with them. Seth was received by the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.

Addressing the event, Seth lauded the NRIs, saying, “The contribution of the Indian diaspora is important in strengthening the relationship between India and Russia.”

The minister said that the achievements and contributions of the Indian diaspora played an important role in strengthening and deepening the bilateral relations between India and Russia.

He called upon the Indian community to actively participate in the journey of building a developed India by 2047, which will emphasise the important role of the NRIs in making India a developed nation.

“Indians consider the country they live in as their karmabhoomi and help in its development,” he said.

Ranchi MP Seth said that Indians were known by their work and deeds wherever they lived. “They may be born in Hindustan, but wherever their karmabhoomi is, they do their work with devotion there. This is the identity of every Indian,” he said.

The programme concluded with a pledge towards commitment among the people present towards India's development vision.

