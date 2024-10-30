Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers On India-China Border

Ranchi: Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Sheth celebrated Diwali with soldiers on the India-China border. He celebrated Diwali at Leh after getting inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered sweets to the soldiers posted at the border in extreme weather.

It may be mentioned that since assuming the office of Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with the Armed Forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also usually celebrates Diwali with Armed Forces personnel.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Seth said, "I have taken inspiration from PM Narendra Modi. The PM celebrates festivals like Holi, Diwali and Dusshera with soldiers. And so I decided to celebrate the festival with the soldiers."

"I was in Leh on the India-China border. I got organic vegetables from Ranchi and other materials for the soldiers, who were posted at 17,500 feet. I was there for four hours in Leh and told the soldiers that the farmers from Jharkhand had sent gifts to them for Diwali. I also paid my tributes at the War Memorial in Leh and celebrated the festival with soldiers, who were excited" Seth said.

Soldiers who are posted on the border do not get to celebrate Diwali with their family members and loved ones.