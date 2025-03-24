Gadkari Asks Media To Highlight Wrongs, Appreciate Good; Says Don't Spare Even My Ministry

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said transformation of society is the responsibility of all, including newspapers and media, and asserted that they should slam the wrongs and appreciate positives.

Speaking at the Times of India's 'Nagpur Heroes' event here, the senior BJP leader asked the media to go hammer and tongs if they find wrongdoings in his ministry.

"Recognition and respect is not to your personality, it is your character and qualities. Nowadays, no one asks for you after you do good work. Many times, good stories do not get published and wrong things get prominent space," Gadkari said.

"Transformation of society is the responsibility of all, including newspapers and media. Good things should be brought before society along with awareness of what is wrong," he said while appreciating Times of India for felicitating heroes.

Gadkari said he was blacklisting contractors and jailing toll operators if they were found indulging in irregularities.

Asking the media to not spare him either if need be, Gadkari said, "I often tell the media to slam us if they find wrongdoings in government. You can attack my department as well if you find anything irregular. Thokna (street lingo for a good hiding) chahiye....main mantri hoon chinta mat karo....meri bhi department ki galti hogi toh dhulai (thrashing) achi karo." "We are loyal to the people," he asserted.