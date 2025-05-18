Union Minister Nadda Meets Soldiers In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reached Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Sunday, where he met the army personnel and locals to gather information about the works being conducted under the Vibrant Village scheme.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the products of 'House of Himalayas' to Nadda, highlighting the significant contributions made by the women of the state and local communities in self-employment. Dhami said the 'House of Himalayas' is a collection of pure and quality local products of Devbhoomi, the tireless hard work of women's power.

"By presenting products of House of Himalayas to the Honorable National President and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Honorable Shri @JPNadda ji, he was informed about the unprecedented work being done by our women power and local people in the field of self-employment," CM Dhami wrote on social media platform X.

Nadda landed at Gunji helipad at 11:45 am, where the locals welcomed him in traditional attire, wearing a turban of Rang Sanskriti. From Gunji, he reached the Army Guest House, where he met the soldiers of the Army, ITBP and SSB and sought information about the weapons and equipment deployed for border security.

During the interaction, Nadda praised their indomitable courage and dedication to protect the country's borders even in difficult circumstances. "The whole country respects their sacrifice and is proud of their dedication. You are the sentinels of the country. It is because of your bravery and loyalty that the countrymen feel safe. The government will extend all possible help and support to you," he said.

District magistrate Vinod Goswami presented a report of the progress of ongoing schemes and proposed programs under Vibrant Village to Nadda. Information was also shared with the minister on the schemes being run by the Tourism Department to promote tourism in the district and the arrangements for the 'Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra'.

Nadda said an important initiative has started between the state government and ITBP to support regional livestock farmers. Under this scheme, the supply of fresh, high-quality poultry and mutton will be supplied to the ITPB personnel by cooperative societies and farmer-producer organisations.