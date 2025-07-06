Union Minister Nadda, Delhi CM Gupta Distribute Appointment Letters To Over 1,300 Nursing Officers; Flag Off Ayushman Vans

New Delhi: In a boost to the healthcare infrastructure, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday distributed appointment letters to over 1,300 nursing officers and flagged off Ayushman Vans at an event at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

"Today is an important day as, after an interregnum of almost 15 years, the nursing officers are being distributed appointment letters. This marks a historic step. The process has been started not by the Delhi government but by the people of Delhi when they pressed the right button on February 20, to choose a new government," Nadda said.

Highlighting the ignorance of the previous government, he said, Delhi gets the highest number of patients, and how much they were troubled by the government's apathy. "It should not matter in politics who is our own and who is not, but who can protect us in the crisis moment," Nadda added.

He said the Centre had given Rs 1,700 crore under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which was launched in 2020-21 and culminates at the end of 2025. But not a single penny has been utilised by the previous government. "Now the burden falls on Rekhaji to utilise the entire amount within just eight months, an onerous task," Nadda added.

Drawing an allegory to the preacher, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to quench the thirst of the people of Delhi. But they had kept their peacher upside down, and finally placed it in the right position on February 20.

"Now every person in Delhi above 70 years will receive Rs five lakhs every year till their last breath under the health scheme. The health policy of 1997 focused on post-illness care. But the new health policy focused not only on preventive health care but an inclusive healthcare system with palliative and rehabilitative treatment. The Ayushman Arogya Mandir is an ideal example of that," he added.

Nadda said, under the leadership of the Delhi CM, about 1,200 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will come up in a year. The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) has declined from 130 to 93 for 1 lakh live births, he added.

About 1,388 nursing officers and 41 paramedical officers were selected through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Out of that, 1,270 candidates have accepted the offer, and currently, their documents are under verification. As of July 3, 557 nursing officers and 20 paramedic officials have completed their document verification and are ready to receive appointment letters from the Department of Health and Family Welfare. This would largely fulfil the acute shortage of nursing officers and paramedical officials in the hospitals.

To accelerate the registration process of all eligible health beneficiaries and ensure maximum outreach, 70 Information, Education and Communication (IEC) vans will be deployed. They shall be equipped with registration facilities along with campaign material. These vans will cover all assembly constituencies to facilitate on-spot registration of eligible low-income families and senior citizens for Ayushman Card generation in the least possible time.

"This is not just a job; it is an opportunity for service, an honor of commitment, and a responsibility towards the nation. Today, in the dignified presence of the Honorable Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP National President Shri @JPNadda ji at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, witnessed the beginning of a new tradition," Gupta shared on X.

"The Delhi government provided permanent appointment letters to 1,388 nurses and 41 paramedical staff. Additionally, the launch of the Ayushman Bharat registration van marked another powerful step towards realizing the resolve of a 'Healthy India' for every citizen. These appointments have not only infused new energy into Delhi’s healthcare system but have also given wings to the dreams of hundreds of families whose eyes have been filled with this long-awaited hope for years," she added.

"These nurses, appointed in the capital’s major hospitals, are the living embodiment of service and the soul of our medical system. The appointments they have received today are a national recognition of their years of hard work, dedication, and commitment. On this historic occasion, MP Shri Praveen Khandelwal ji, Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri ji, Ms. Bansuri Swaraj ji, Delhi government minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa ji, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Shri Ravinder Indraj, along with many MLAs and distinguished guests, were present," she further wrote.

