Union Minister Manohar Lal To Attend G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting In South Africa

New Delhi: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal is leading a government delegation to the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) being organised in South Africa, an official statement said on Tuesday. The four-day event, starting on Tuesday, will bring together energy leaders from the world's major economies to discuss key issues shaping the global energy future, the minister said.

"Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal will participate in the G20 ETMM...from 7th to 10th October 2025. The meeting is hosted under the South African G20 Presidency," it said. The minister will attend sessions on 'Energy Security, Clean Cooking, Affordable and Reliable Access' and 'Sustainable Industrial Development'.

These discussions aim to strengthen international cooperation to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy, which is crucial for economic growth and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the meeting, Lal is expected to highlight India's journey in accelerating the transition towards renewable energy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.