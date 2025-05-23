ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To Consider Bangalore Metro Phase-2, 3A Proposals: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Bengaluru: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Centre will examine Bangalore Metro Phase-2 and 3A proposals after they receive approval from the Karnataka government. He reviewed the progress of various urban initiatives in Bengaluru and urged the state government to prioritise legacy waste management and tap Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI) 2025-26 for Urban Reforms.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of various missions, the Union Minister said the revised cost of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project will be considered once the proposal is approved by the state cabinet.

"At present about 75 km of metro network is operational in Bengaluru and about 145 km of metro network is under construction. Recently, a few months back, the central government sanctioned 45 km of metro phase-3 network at a cost of Rs 15,600 crore," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the state government has submitted the proposal for Bangalore phase-3A, covering approximately 37 kms. The estimated cost is about Rs 28,400 crore.