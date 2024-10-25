ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Launches 21st Livestock Census, To Cover Over 30 Crore Households

New Delhi: Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday launched the 21st Livestock Census. The 21st Livestock Census will cover over 30 crore households across all States and Union Territories, including nomadic communities and pastoralists, ensuring that the diversity of India’s livestock practices is captured. The census will focus on critical areas such as gender roles in livestock rearing, breed management, animal health and productivity.

Discussing the key role of the livestock census, Singh emphasised the critical role the livestock census plays in shaping policies that ensure the sustainable growth of India’s livestock sector. “India’s livestock sector is not only a major contributor to our rural economy, but also a significant source of nutrition, employment and income for millions of households. This census will provide updated data on the livestock population, which will allow the government to address key issues like disease control, breed improvement and rural livelihood,” Union Minister Singh said.

“With the digital advancements introduced in this census, we are confident that the data collected will be more accurate, timely, and comprehensive than ever before,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the innovations brought in this census, Singh said such as the mobile application for data collection and real-time monitoring through a web-based dashboard, marking a significant step towards modernisation of data collection methodologies.