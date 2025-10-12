ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister KV Singh Set to Represent India At Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is set to represent India at a peace summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited for the summit that is expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump and nearly 20 other world leaders. However, New Delhi deputed Singh to attend the summit.

The 'Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit', being hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will discuss ways to bring lasting peace to Gaza as well as to the wider Middle-East. It will be co-chaired by al-Sisi and Trump.

Minister of State for External Affairs Singh will represent India at the peace summit, the people cited above said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among leaders attending the summit.

"The summit will be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries," an Egyptian readout said.