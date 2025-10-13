ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister KV Singh Arrives In Cairo, To Represent PM Modi At Gaza 'Peace Summit'

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Egypt late Sunday, where he is set to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 'peace summit' in Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

"Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister @narendramodi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh," Singh said on 'X'.

PM Modi was invited to the summit that is expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump and nearly 20 other world leaders. New Delhi has deputed Singh to attend it as a special representative of the prime minister.

The 'Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit', being hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will discuss ways to bring lasting peace to Gaza as well as to the wider Middle-East. It will be co-chaired by al-Sisi and Trump.