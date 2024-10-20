ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Kishan Reddy Inspects Newly Developed Cherlapalli Railway Station In Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inspected the newly developed satellite terminal station at Cherlapalli near here. The Union Coal and Mines Minister said the Cherlapalli Satellite terminal has been developed at a cost of Rs 430 crores and will have the capacity to handle 25 pairs of trains. Ten new lines have been added with a total of 19 line capacity.

Kishan Reddy noted that 98 per cent of the works at Cherlapalli station have been completed and the remaining work is expected to be completed shortly. The Cherlapalli station has been provided with modern amenities and facilities such as an executive lounge, waiting halls, Sleeping pods, cafeterias, restaurants, ticket booking counters, lifts, escalators, Foot over Bridges, EV charging points etc., a release from South Central Railway (SCR).

Kishan Reddy said that the government has undertaken the development of various Railway projects in Telangana state on a mission mode including new lines, doubling, tripling, quadrupling, electrification etc. He said that 40 Railway stations in Telangana state are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. The indigenously developed 'KAVACH' protection system is also being installed across the Railway network in Telangana state and will enhance the safety of train operations.