Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Attends Iftar party, Says Confusion Being Spread About Waqf Board Bill

New Delhi: An Iftar party was organized by Delhi BJP Minority Front today at the Indian Islamic Cultural Center in Delhi. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended this Iftar party. During this, Minister Rijiju said that it really feels very peaceful and pleasant, and that the country should move forward with social harmony and prosperity. There is a place for everyone in this country, he said, adding that India is a very big democracy.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on Pakistan, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "This is one of the most interesting podcasts of all in the country. I want to listen to it once again. Everyone should listen to PM Modi's message and believe in it." The Union Minister also said that everyone should walk on the path of peace.

Confusion being spread about Waqf Board: Regarding the Waqf Board Bill, Union Minister Rijiju said that a wrong message is being spread in the Muslim society. India is governed by law and the Constitution, and no one can snatch anyone's land, he said.

The Union Minister also said that PM Modi is bringing the Waqf Board Amendment Bill for the welfare of the Muslim community. It has also been discussed, especially in the JPC, he said, adding that if the government does wrong, then there is court to provide justice. When the Waqf Bill comes, I will explain each point in detail, he said, adding that their government is working with the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.