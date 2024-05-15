ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother, Madhavi Raje, Passes Away

By ANI

Published : May 15, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday.
Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday.(IANS Picture)

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, was suffering from pneumonia and kept on ventilator support at AIIMS, New Delhi, for the last few days.

New Delhi: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday. She breathed her last at 9.28 am on Wednesday.

"She was suffering from pneumonia and had been on ventilator support for the last few days," a source told ANI. "It is with profound sadness that we wish to inform that Rajmata (Madhavi Raje) is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Madhavi Raje was under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi over the last few months. Her condition was said to be critical over the past couple of months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today. Om Shanti!" read an official statement from Scindia's office.

BJP state president VD Sharma took to X to extend his condolences to the Union Minister. "I was saddened to learn that honourable Rajmata of Gwalior, Madhavi Raje Scindia, is no more. May she find eternal peace in her heavenly abode. I pray God her family and loved ones the strength to bear with her loss," Sharma posted.

The Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.

