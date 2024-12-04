ETV Bharat / bharat

No Proposal Under Consideration To Change Retirement Age Of Central Govt Employees, Says Minister

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that government is constantly engaged in formulation of policies, programmes and other measures for employing the youth in civil services.

Union Minister MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Union Minister MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

New Delhi: There is no proposal under the government's consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Central government employees retire upon reaching 60 years of age.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question about any plan to amend the retirement age of employees.

Singh also stated that the the government is constantly engaged in the formulation of policies, programmes and other measures for providing employment for the youth in civil services, based on the requirement as per transaction of business in the government. Ministries and departments of the central government have been directed, from time to time, to fill vacant posts in a time-bound manner, Singh added.

Rozgar Melas are organised to fill vacancies in a mission mode across all central government ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies and institutions in the education and health sectors, employing youth in civil services, he said.

New Delhi: There is no proposal under the government's consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Central government employees retire upon reaching 60 years of age.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question about any plan to amend the retirement age of employees.

Singh also stated that the the government is constantly engaged in the formulation of policies, programmes and other measures for providing employment for the youth in civil services, based on the requirement as per transaction of business in the government. Ministries and departments of the central government have been directed, from time to time, to fill vacant posts in a time-bound manner, Singh added.

Rozgar Melas are organised to fill vacancies in a mission mode across all central government ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies and institutions in the education and health sectors, employing youth in civil services, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CENTRAL GOVERNMENTUNION MINISTER JITENDRA SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.