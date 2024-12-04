No Proposal Under Consideration To Change Retirement Age Of Central Govt Employees, Says Minister

New Delhi: There is no proposal under the government's consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Central government employees retire upon reaching 60 years of age.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question about any plan to amend the retirement age of employees.

Singh also stated that the the government is constantly engaged in the formulation of policies, programmes and other measures for providing employment for the youth in civil services, based on the requirement as per transaction of business in the government. Ministries and departments of the central government have been directed, from time to time, to fill vacant posts in a time-bound manner, Singh added.

Rozgar Melas are organised to fill vacancies in a mission mode across all central government ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies and institutions in the education and health sectors, employing youth in civil services, he said.