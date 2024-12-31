ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Announces Rs 270 Cr For Improvements In Public Grievances Portal

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday announced Rs 270 crore for next-generation improvements in public grievances portal -- CPGRAMS, according to an official statement.

Recognised as the world's largest citizen interface platform, the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has been equipped with advanced multilingual support, robust tracking and efficient feedback mechanisms, drastically reducing grievance redressal time, it said.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances online. In a comprehensive year-end review held at the Indian Institute of Public Administration here, the minister called for the integration of the “whole of government” and “whole of nation” approach as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to enhance effective governance outcomes and citizen satisfaction.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, highlighted the advanced capabilities of the Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0, developed with IIT Kanpur as the knowledge partner.