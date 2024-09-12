‘Treason’: Union Minister Jitan Manjhi On Rahul Gandhi’s Statement About Ending Reservation; Demands FIR

Patna (Bihar): Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday took a dig at the Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his statement for ending reservations in the country.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief termed Gandhi’s statement as “indecent”, linking it to “treason.”

Manjhi Post His Criticism On X

Taking to social media platform X, Manjhi said that Gandhi can't abolish reservations from the country in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is the statement of a traitor, an FIR should be registered,” he said.

“No patriot can go to foreign soil and make indecent comments on the government elected by the people. @RahulGandhi Ji's statement is that of a traitor; a case should be filed against him. As far as reservation is concerned, as long as @narendramodi ji is there, no Rahul Gandhi can end reservation from the country,” he writes.

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Statement

During a conversation with students and teachers of Georgetown University in US’s Washington DC, Gandhi said that Congress would think about ending reservations only when everyone in the country starts getting equal opportunities. However, he quickly added that “currently such a situation" was yet to arrive in India.

Gandhi expressed his views on a range of issues during his visit to the US. However, some of his remarks such as pitching to end reservations triggered controversy in India. Gandhi also said that in India, the fight is for a Sikh person to wear a turban and a kada and go to Gurdwara. He also accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities of being inferior to others.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also criticized him for meeting Democratic Party leader, Ilhan Omar.