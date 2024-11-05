Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Son Nikhil Kumaraswamy Booked For Threatening Lokayukta SIT Chief

Bengaluru: In a major setback to union minister and JD(S) chief, HD Kumaraswamy, Bengaluru Police have registered a FIR against the Union Minister, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Suresh Babu for allegedly threatening and making false allegations against a senior IPS officer heading the Lokayukta SIT Division.

It is learnt that the FIR has been registered at the Sanjay Nagar police station based on a complaint filed by Lokayukta SIT Division Chief, ADGP Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar also heads the Lokayukta SIT Division which is probing a case in which Kumaraswamy is an accused.

In his complaint, Chandrashekhar said that Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy have made malicious statements and accused him of continuing in Karnataka cadre IPS by submitting false medical documents from Bowring Hospital and taking bribes.

“Kumaraswamy has also verbally threatened to transfer me from Karnataka cadre to another state. And his close friend Suresh Babu has made a false complaint against me to the Chief Secretary to the Government," the ADGP said in his complaint.

A case has been registered in Sanjay Nagar police station based on the complaint and investigation has been taken up in this regard.

The FIR against Kumaraswamy comes close on the heels of another case filed against the union minister based on the complaint by businessman named Vijay Tata filed at the Amritahalli Police Station. The complainant alleged the Union Minister and former Legislative Council member Ramesh Gowda of threatening him to pay Rs 50 crore.