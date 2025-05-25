Union Min Shekhawat To Represent India At BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting In Brazil

New Delhi: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to represent India at the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil on May 26, during which he is expected to highlight India's "enduring commitment to cultural diplomacy", heritage conservation and people-to-people exchanges, officials said on Saturday.

Brazil is currently the chair of the influential grouping. "India will actively participate in the upcoming BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting, scheduled to take place on May 26 in Brasilia, Brazil. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will lead the Indian delegation and represent the country at the high-level ministerial meeting," a senior official said.

This meeting is an important platform for promoting mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and collaborative initiatives among the member countries. BRICS' other members include Russia, India, China and South Africa. This year's meeting will focus on "strengthening cultural cooperation, enhancing institutional collaboration, and developing joint cultural projects aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural diversity of the BRICS nations," the Indian Culture Ministry said.

During the discussions, Shekhawat is expected to "highlight India's enduring commitment to cultural diplomacy, heritage conservation and people-to-people exchanges," the officials said. The Union minister will also showcase India's unique contributions to the global cultural landscape, including recent initiatives, the ministry said.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity for India to explore new avenues of cooperation in the fields of performing arts, visual arts, literature, heritage conservation, and creative industries. "India will advocate for enhanced multilateral collaboration and inclusive cultural growth through the BRICS framework," a senior official said.

In addition to the formal ministerial-level dialogue, the Indian delegation is expected to participate in bilateral meetings with counterparts from BRICS nations to discuss cultural partnerships, exchange programmes, and collaborative festivals, he said. "India remains committed to working closely with BRICS partners to build resilient cultural frameworks, encourage intercultural dialogue, and contribute to a more inclusive and harmonious global order," the ministry said.