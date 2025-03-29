Shekhawat Reacts Sharply To SP MP's Comment On Mewar King Rana Sanga; ABVP Stages Protest

Haridwar/Agra: The statement of Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman on Mewar King Rana Sanga triggered an uproar in the whole country. Reacting to this, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed it as unfortunate, saying that we are failing to honour the heroes of our country.

"These national heroes of India sacrificed their lives to preserve the great culture of our country. This family, from Bappa Rawal to Maharana Raj Singh, made great sacrifices to preserve this culture for about a thousand years," the Union Minister said.

"I can say if that family were not there at that time, then all of us standing here today should realise that our names would have been different", Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also launched a protest on this issue. ABVP staged a fierce protest at St. John's Square in Agra on Saturday afternoon. Slogans were raised against SP MP Ramji Lal Suman. ABVP activists clashed with the police. Along with the ruckus, ABVP activists burnt the effigy of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman at the square. During this, the police stopped the traffic and diverted it.

It may be recalled that SP's Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman had said in Rajya Sabha on March 21 that it has become a catchphrase of the BJP that Muslims have Babar's DNA. Then whose DNA is there in Hindus? Who brought Babar? Babar was brought to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi, the SP MP said.

The ABVP criticised the SP MP and demanded that he issue an apology for making this statement.