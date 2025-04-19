ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Slams Congress, Owaisi Over Waqf Board Land Issues

Shirdi: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy criticised the Congress and AIMIM, accusing them of misusing Waqf Board lands and promoting division in society.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Sai Baba's shrine in Shirdi with his wife, he said, "The Congress has been trying to divide people not just today, but since before independence. At the time of Partition, many Hindus were killed in Pakistan, but Congress kept mum. For the last 70 years, Congress leaders, land mafias and Waqf Board members have looted lakhs of acres, but not a single poor Muslim has benefited."

He added that the government has now decided to protect Waqf Board lands and take strict action where needed. "In Telangana, big Muslim leaders and Congress leaders have occupied thousands of acres. AIMIM members have even built benami marriage halls. No government questions them," Reddy alleged.