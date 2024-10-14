ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets 'Z'-Category Security Cover: Here’ Why

“Paswan was already a Z-category security protectee in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar-led government upgraded his security in the state after he returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the Lok Sabha elections," Tiwari said.

The decision was taken in response to potential threats identified against the politician.

The party’s Bihar President Raju Tiwari confirmed the development to ETV Bharat over the phone.

He has been provided with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos.

Patna: The Union government has strengthened the security measures for Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) National President and Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been given the task of ensuring Paswan’s safety by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The CRPF is expected to keep a team of over 30 personnel for this purpose.

The Z category security consists of 33 security officers. Ten security officers are stationed at the VIP's home, armed. Six commandos accompany him wherever he goes, while three qualified drivers are usually with him. His escort has twelve commandos in three shifts, with two more commandos in the observer's shift.

Paswan’s Security Has Been Increased For This Reason

Reportedly, a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies recommended a strong cover for Paswan.

Currently, he is representing India at the 45th World Wine and Drink Conference organized in Dijon city of France.

His security has been increased days after the statue of his father Ram Vilas Paswan was damaged by some miscreants on Saturday. The party leaders have also filed a complaint in Neemchak Bathani.