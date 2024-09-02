ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Car Challaned For 'Overspeeding' In Bihar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Sources said that the challan was issued on August 24 while Paswan was traveling from Patna to Hajipur. It is alleged that the union minister's car was overspeeding which was detected at the toll plaza by the e-detection system installed by the state government at all the 32 toll plazas across the state.

Patna (Bihar): Union Minister Chirag Paswan seems to be in trouble as his car has been challaned for allegedly overspeeding at a toll plaza in his home state Bihar, sources said.

According to the sources, Chirag Paswan was traveling from Patna to Hajipur on August 24 when his overspeeding car passed by a toll plaza where the camera detected the speed and issued a challan for the traffic violation. It is learnt that the confirmation message with regard to the challan was sent to Chirag Paswan's mobile number and the Union Minister Chirag Paswan will have to pay a challan of Rs 2,000.

Pertinently, the Bihar government has installed the e-detection system at all the toll plazas of the state which detects traffic violations by the motorists and automatically issues traffic challans. Transport Secretary Sanjay Agarwal had informed about the e-detection system at the toll plazas in the month of April.

Authorities have installed High resolution CCTV cameras at every toll plaza. As soon as the challan is issued, the confirmation message is automatically sent on the registered mobile number if the vehicle is caught violating rules like fitness, pollution and insurance or overspeeding, lack of seat belt.

All the 32 toll plazas of the state have been connected to the e-detection system. According to the official data, challans of over 12000 vehicles have been issued through the e-detection system in Bihar in the last 20 days. This also includes many VIPs.

