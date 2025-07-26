'Sad And Sorry For Supporting Nitish-Led Bihar Govt': Union Minister Chirag On Crime In Bihar

By Dev Raj

Patna: Union minister of food processing industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan said on Saturday that he felt sad and sorry about supporting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar due to its failure to control crime in the state.

With the Assembly elections approaching, Chirag accused the administration of being hand in gloves with the criminals and requested the state government to act before it was too late.

“I feel sad and sorry that I am supporting a government in a state where crime is happening unchecked. It is necessary to control it else the consequences will be very bad. This is like playing with the lives of people here,” Chirag said.

“It is the responsibility of the administration to keep the law and order situation under control. Even if these crimes are aimed at defaming the government, the government must stop them,” Chirag added.

The Union minister was speaking in Patna before leaving for Gaya to address a public meeting. His statements came in the context of the gang rape of a home guard aspirant in an ambulance there on Thursday while being taken to hospital after fainting during the physical test.

He pointed out that incidents of heinous crimes like murder, kidnapping, dacoity and rape were being reported from all over the state and the authorities have miserably failed in checking them.

“Law and order have collapsed. The situation is almost out of control and scary because of the rank incompetence of the administration and its connivance with the criminals. This needs to be checked immediately,” Chirag added.

This was one of his strongest criticisms of the Bihar government in recent times. Though a part of the ruling alliance, he is making all out efforts to strengthen his party in the state and also bag more seats to contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

His comments are expected to give further ammunition and encouragement to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to attack the Nitish-led NDA government over the spiraling crime graph.

Currently a Lok Sabha member from Hajipur constituency, the LJP(R) leader, however added he has heard that the recent spurt in violent crimes was linked to the upcoming Assembly polls, and there were attempts to defame this government.

“Though action and arrests have taken place, it raises the question - why are such incidents happening in the state? Even if these crimes are aimed at defaming the government, the government must stop them,” Chirag said.

Bihar has been witnessing dozens of murders, rapes, dacoities, robberies and other serious incidents on a daily basis. What has been more unnerving for the common people is the brazenness with which the crimes are being committed, including the murders of alleged gangster Chandan Mishra inside a private super-specialty hospital, entrepreneur Gopal Khemka, and grocery store owner Vikram Jha in Patna.

